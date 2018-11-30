ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $7.90 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NUE)

ARS Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,292 shares during the quarter. Nucor accounts for about 1.2% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Nucor by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,312,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,081 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nucor by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,954,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,364,000 after purchasing an additional 482,917 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nucor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,690,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,126,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,895,000 after purchasing an additional 160,200 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,344,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,286,000 after purchasing an additional 94,665 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $59.98 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $55.55 and a 12 month high of $70.48. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). Nucor had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank cut Nucor to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.42.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

