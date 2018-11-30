Asante Solutions Inc (PUMP) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Asante Solutions were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Asante Solutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 175,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Asante Solutions by 23.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 23,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Asante Solutions by 22.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Asante Solutions during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Asante Solutions during the second quarter valued at $179,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PUMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price objective on Asante Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 target price on Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Asante Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Shares of PUMP opened at $17.35 on Friday. Asante Solutions Inc has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $22.88.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Asante Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of Asante Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $431,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

