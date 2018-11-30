Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Stake Raised by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,208,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,796 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Aspen Technology worth $137,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,964,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 993.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 305,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,304,000 after buying an additional 277,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 561.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,838,000 after buying an additional 252,173 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,208,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,782,000 after buying an additional 250,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZPN traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $85.78. The stock had a trading volume of 14,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,652. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.03 and a one year high of $118.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $114.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.49 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 30.96% and a negative return on equity of 168.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “d-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $127.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

In other news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 7,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $549,791.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,510,432.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $192,607.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $750,274 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

