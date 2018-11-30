Aspiriant LLC Has $689,000 Stake in Boeing Co (BA)

Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,852 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,625 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $463,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $656,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,817,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total transaction of $602,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $1,750,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $407.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.21.

Shares of BA stock opened at $342.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $180.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $266.15 and a 12-month high of $394.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $25.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.81%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

