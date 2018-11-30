Shares of Aston Bay Holdings Ltd (CVE:BAY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 469000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Aston Bay (BAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.06” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/aston-bay-bay-sets-new-1-year-low-at-0-06.html.

About Aston Bay (CVE:BAY)

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for copper and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 134 contiguous mining claims and 12 prospecting permits covering an area of approximately 414,538 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Aston Bay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Bay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.