Athersys (ATHX) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Athersys from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Athersys in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

ATHX opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. Athersys has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $3.09.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Athersys had a negative return on equity of 58.74% and a negative net margin of 108.83%. The business had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Athersys will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athersys news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $28,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 684,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Athersys by 22.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,000,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,520 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Athersys by 377.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 361,835 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Athersys in the second quarter valued at $394,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Athersys by 61.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 461,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 176,218 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Athersys by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,707,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after acquiring an additional 134,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

