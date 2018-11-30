Atkore International Group (ATKR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $477.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.05 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 78.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18. Atkore International Group has a one year low of $17.47 and a one year high of $28.67.

In other Atkore International Group news, insider John Patrick Williamson sold 22,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $612,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,701. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 637.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Atkore International Group to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Atkore International Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The company's electrical raceway products include electrical conduits and fittings, armored cable and fittings, cable trays and mounting systems, and fittings for the non-residential construction, renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction, and industrial markets.

