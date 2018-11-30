Atkore International Group (ATKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $477.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Atkore International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atkore International Group stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $969.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.78. Atkore International Group has a one year low of $17.47 and a one year high of $28.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Atkore International Group to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Atkore International Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

In other Atkore International Group news, insider John Patrick Williamson sold 22,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $612,306.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,701. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Atkore International Group by 637.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group during the third quarter worth about $241,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The company's electrical raceway products include electrical conduits and fittings, armored cable and fittings, cable trays and mounting systems, and fittings for the non-residential construction, renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction, and industrial markets.

