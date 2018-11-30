Atlantic Securities Begins Coverage on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. FIX assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

ICE stock opened at $81.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.53. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $66.92 and a 52-week high of $81.95.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 43.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,200 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $96,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 70,659 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $5,409,653.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,745,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,825 shares of company stock valued at $17,068,138. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 717.7% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $183,000. Opera Trading Capital acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

