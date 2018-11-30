Atlassian (TEAM) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) rose 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.50 and last traded at $80.70. Approximately 1,596,099 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,374,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.66.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,227.71, a P/E/G ratio of 67.93 and a beta of 2.73.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.67 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,253,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.5% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 17,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 44.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,391,000 after buying an additional 284,450 shares during the period. Finally, Leonetti & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% in the second quarter. Leonetti & Associates LLC now owns 123,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

