ATMChain (ATM) Price Hits $0.0001

ATMChain (CURRENCY:ATM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. ATMChain has a total market cap of $574,645.00 and approximately $54.00 worth of ATMChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ATMChain has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One ATMChain token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Bit-Z, Rfinex and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.02283213 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007775 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00008416 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000316 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000822 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00001934 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00001532 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ATMChain Profile

ATMChain (ATM) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. ATMChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,660,285,460 tokens. The official website for ATMChain is www.atmchain.io. ATMChain’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ATMChain is /r/atmchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ATMChain

ATMChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, Livecoin, Rfinex, YoBit and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATMChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATMChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATMChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

