Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BOLD. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price objective on Audentes Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Audentes Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.60.

Get Audentes Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BOLD opened at $24.12 on Monday. Audentes Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.99.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Audentes Therapeutics will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louis G. Lange sold 33,000 shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $1,233,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 365,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,042.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Louis G. Lange sold 24,000 shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $539,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,777,019.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,020. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About Audentes Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT982, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 that is in preclinical studies to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audentes Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.