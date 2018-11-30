AurumCoin Reaches Market Cap of $7.06 Million (AU)

AurumCoin (CURRENCY:AU) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One AurumCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $23.70 or 0.00591335 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last week, AurumCoin has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. AurumCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.06 million and approximately $5,987.00 worth of AurumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009070 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00024788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.02337148 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00126865 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00192153 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $347.77 or 0.08672316 BTC.

AurumCoin Coin Profile

AurumCoin’s total supply is 298,083 coins. AurumCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AurumCoin’s official website is www.aurumcoin.com.

AurumCoin Coin Trading

AurumCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AurumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AurumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

