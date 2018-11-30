Autoliv (ALV) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered Autoliv to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $89.00 price objective on Autoliv and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price objective on Autoliv and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Autoliv from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $86.33 on Monday. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $75.99 and a 1 year high of $115.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.23). Autoliv had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Autoliv will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 37.69%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,958,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $423,729,000 after buying an additional 186,407 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 157,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,312,000 after acquiring an additional 61,452 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,471,000. 30.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

