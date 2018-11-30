Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.38% of Autoliv worth $28,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Autoliv by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth $1,575,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv stock opened at $86.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. Autoliv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.99 and a fifty-two week high of $115.37.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Autoliv Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 37.69%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Autoliv from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Autoliv from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

