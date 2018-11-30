Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Autolus Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. The company’s pipeline of product candidate involved in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours. Autolus Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Autolus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ:AUTL traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $39.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,343. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $53.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $402,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

