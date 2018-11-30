AutoZone (AZO) PT Set at $854.00 by Credit Suisse Group

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) has been assigned a $854.00 price target by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.41% from the company’s current price.

AZO has been the subject of several other reports. Argus decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $807.07.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $825.83 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $590.76 and a twelve month high of $842.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $18.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.92 by $0.62. AutoZone had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 99.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will post 57.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider William W. Graves sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.37, for a total transaction of $14,673,393.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.06, for a total transaction of $18,487,422.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,918 shares in the company, valued at $29,578,315.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,487 shares of company stock valued at $46,667,608 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in AutoZone by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

