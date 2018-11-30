AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $807.07.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $854.00 target price on shares of AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $940.00 target price on shares of AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush set a $870.00 target price on shares of AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $765.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th.

Shares of AZO stock traded down $16.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $809.07. The stock had a trading volume of 602,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,248. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $590.76 and a 12 month high of $842.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $18.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.92 by $0.62. AutoZone had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 99.70%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.27 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 57.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 23,700 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.06, for a total transaction of $18,487,422.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,578,315.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 9,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.85, for a total transaction of $7,218,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,862 shares in the company, valued at $10,533,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,487 shares of company stock valued at $46,667,608. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.0% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 29.8% during the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.6% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

