AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Holdings Lessened by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $22,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 59.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. BB&T Corp bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 32.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 9,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.85, for a total transaction of $7,218,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,862 shares in the company, valued at $10,533,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William W. Graves sold 18,900 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.37, for a total transaction of $14,673,393.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,487 shares of company stock worth $46,667,608 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $825.83 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $590.76 and a 1 year high of $842.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $18.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.92 by $0.62. AutoZone had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 99.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 57.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $940.00 target price on shares of AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $854.00 target price on shares of AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Stephens raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $875.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush set a $870.00 target price on shares of AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $807.07.

AutoZone Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

