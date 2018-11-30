Avangrid Inc (AGR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 457,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,063 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $24,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Avangrid by 275.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Avangrid by 601.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter valued at $331,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $49.55 on Friday. Avangrid Inc has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $54.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.14.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Avangrid had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Avangrid’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Avangrid from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Avangrid from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.89.

WARNING: “Avangrid Inc (AGR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/avangrid-inc-agr-shares-sold-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, the company delivered electricity to approximately 2.2 million electric utility customers, as well as natural gas to approximately 1 million natural gas public utility customers; and owned approximately 67.5 billion cubic feet of net working gas storage capacity.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.