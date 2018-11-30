AvatarCoin (AV) Price Hits $0.0404 on Major Exchanges

AvatarCoin (CURRENCY:AV) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One AvatarCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0404 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AvatarCoin has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. AvatarCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $767.00 worth of AvatarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00040355 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00005860 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000150 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000452 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000146 BTC.

AvatarCoin Profile

AV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2016.

AvatarCoin Coin Trading

AvatarCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvatarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AvatarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AvatarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

