Avery Dennison (AVY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “For 2018, Avery Dennison's adjusted earnings per share guidance is at $5.95-$6.10 and organic sales growth is expected to be around 5.5%. Its earnings will be impacted by charges associated with the termination of pension plan. Further, the Industrial and Healthcare Materials (IHM) segment’s results will be hurt by softness in the China automotive market. Negative impact of currency translation will also impede growth.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $135.00 price objective on Avery Dennison and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $98.00 price objective on Avery Dennison and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.25.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $123.67.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $133,556.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,249. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Ronna Sue Cohen purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

