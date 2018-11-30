Aviva PLC Cuts Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,669 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.10% of WEC Energy Group worth $20,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 303,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 56,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 14,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.03. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $72.63.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Citigroup set a $66.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Joseph Kevin Fletcher sold 72,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $5,118,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 146,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $10,509,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

