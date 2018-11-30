Aviva PLC Has $19 Million Position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 584,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,515 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $18,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 50.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 49.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.10%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, October 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.08.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

