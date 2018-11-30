Aviva PLC Sells 32,819 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 853,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,819 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Schlumberger worth $51,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 31,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Precocity Capital LP lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Precocity Capital LP now owns 60,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,138,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 302,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 44,540 shares during the period. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 234,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael E. Marks bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.31 per share, for a total transaction of $482,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 234,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.94.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $45.90 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $80.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

