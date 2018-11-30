Aviva PLC Takes $18.10 Million Position in InterXion Holding NV (INXN)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 268,899 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,097,000. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.38% of InterXion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in InterXion in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterXion during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterXion during the third quarter worth about $289,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of InterXion during the third quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Laurel Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterXion during the third quarter worth about $370,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INXN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of InterXion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of InterXion in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of InterXion from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of InterXion from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.73.

NYSE INXN opened at $62.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.12, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.86. InterXion Holding NV has a 52-week low of $54.35 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $142.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.79 million. InterXion had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterXion Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.

