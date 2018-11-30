Avon Products (AVP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AVP. TheStreet raised Avon Products from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised Avon Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.75 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avon Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.63.

Get Avon Products alerts:

Avon Products stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. Avon Products has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.26 million, a PE ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avon Products will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avon Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Avon Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Avon Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust increased its position in Avon Products by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Avon Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Avon Products Company Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.