Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) will post $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Avon Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.52 billion. Avon Products reported sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avon Products will report full year sales of $5.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avon Products.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Avon Products had a net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Avon Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avon Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Avon Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Avon Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Avon Products by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,791,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 27,897 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Avon Products by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 800,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 30,233 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Avon Products by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Avon Products during the 3rd quarter worth $617,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its position in Avon Products by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,897,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,102,683. The company has a market capitalization of $911.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.38. Avon Products has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $2.99.

Avon Products Company Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

