Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Avon Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised Avon Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avon Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th.

Get Avon Products alerts:

Avon Products stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Avon Products has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $911.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Avon Products will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Avon Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avon Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avon Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Avon Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avon Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avon Products Company Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.