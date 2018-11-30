Axiom International Investors LLC DE Buys 828,305 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Axiom International Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,617,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828,305 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for 8.4% of Axiom International Investors LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Axiom International Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $292,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,674,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,792 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,141,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,551,870,000 after purchasing an additional 952,889 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,060,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,611,238,000 after purchasing an additional 102,415 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 23,540,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,039,553,000 after purchasing an additional 903,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 2nd quarter valued at $651,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE TSM opened at $37.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.92 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 34.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

