Axiom International Investors LLC DE Sells 12,376 Shares of Ferrari NV (RACE)

Axiom International Investors LLC DE cut its stake in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,376 shares during the period. Axiom International Investors LLC DE owned 0.08% of Ferrari worth $19,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ferrari during the third quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 183.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 103,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 67,027 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Ferrari by 76.9% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ferrari by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. 33.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferrari alerts:

NYSE:RACE opened at $109.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. Ferrari NV has a 12-month low of $102.37 and a 12-month high of $149.85.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.50 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 62.07% and a net margin of 21.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ferrari NV will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. HSBC raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ferrari from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/axiom-international-investors-llc-de-sells-12376-shares-of-ferrari-nv-race.html.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports cars, GT cars, special series cars, limited edition supercars, limited editions series, and one-off cars; and open air roadsters and two-seater mid-rear-engined roadsters.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.