Axon Enterprise (AAXN) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.82.

NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $44.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.00. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $76.45.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.06 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,587.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,035 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1,515.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

