B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $2.65 Million Position in 3M Co (MMM)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 1.1% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of 3M by 3.8% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A increased its stake in shares of 3M by 12.0% during the third quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 2,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 8.2% during the second quarter. REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $184.50 per share, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $274,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on 3M from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $251.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.16.

MMM opened at $204.56 on Friday. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $181.98 and a 1 year high of $259.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.12). 3M had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.32%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

