Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 18,248 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,248 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $21,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 292,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter.

PFF stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.1565 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

