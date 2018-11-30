Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $19.52 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc (CME)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $19,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BP PLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 102,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,396,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,207,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,011,000 after buying an additional 37,225 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 267.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,912,000 after buying an additional 14,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.80.

In other news, Chairman Terrence A. Duffy sold 10,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $1,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 95,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,059,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,823 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $319,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,176 shares in the company, valued at $5,280,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,419 shares of company stock worth $8,193,732 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CME opened at $188.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $143.68 and a 1 year high of $197.08.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $904.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.50 million. CME Group had a net margin of 113.67% and a return on equity of 9.18%. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.70%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

