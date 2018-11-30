Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will report $23.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.50 million to $24.20 million. Ballard Power Systems reported sales of $40.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year sales of $91.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.60 million to $92.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $103.70 million, with estimates ranging from $95.50 million to $110.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.64% and a negative net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.27 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLDP. BidaskClub upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley set a $5.00 price objective on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 212,364 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 324.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 35,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.99. 17,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,165. The company has a market capitalization of $534.54 million, a PE ratio of -99.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.52. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $5.05.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products worldwide. The company provides motive power products, including FCveloCity-9SSL and FCveloCity-1020ACS fuel cell stacks, as well as FCveloCity modules for material handling, bus, commercial vehicle, and light rail applications.

