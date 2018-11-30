Banc Funds Co. LLC Cuts Stake in National Commerce Corp (NCOM)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lessened its holdings in National Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:NCOM) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,707 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 1.64% of National Commerce worth $13,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in National Commerce by 12.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in National Commerce during the second quarter worth $263,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Commerce during the second quarter worth $2,681,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Commerce during the second quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in National Commerce by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCOM opened at $40.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.85 million, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.10. National Commerce Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). National Commerce had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $44.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Commerce Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of National Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of National Commerce in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of National Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

About National Commerce

National Commerce Corporation operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Commerce that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals. The company offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings and time deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts.

