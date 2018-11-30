Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $19.09 Million Position in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 833,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,494 shares during the quarter. Unity Bancorp makes up 1.1% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 7.75% of Unity Bancorp worth $19,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNTY. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 268,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 6,086.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 950.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

UNTY opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $232.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.52. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 16.20%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

