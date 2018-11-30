Banc Funds Co. LLC Sells 47,000 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (PGC)

Banc Funds Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,127,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the period. Peapack-Gladstone Financial comprises approximately 2.1% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $34,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the second quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 32.2% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 33,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 38.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 114.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 479,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,822,000 after buying an additional 256,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey J. Carfora bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.21 per share, for a total transaction of $42,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 81,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,282.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 100,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,370.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $529.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.97. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.08 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 22.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.31%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

