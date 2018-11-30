BANCO DO BRASIL/S (BDORY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of BDORY opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

