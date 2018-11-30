Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (BSMX) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotia Howard Weill

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotia Howard Weill from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of BSMX opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the third quarter worth about $4,924,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 459.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 290,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 238,561 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the second quarter worth about $11,549,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 400,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

