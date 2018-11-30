Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 1,390 Shares of Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Baidu by 5,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on BIDU shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $313.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $280.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $369.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.15.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $183.22 on Friday. Baidu Inc has a 52-week low of $175.32 and a 52-week high of $284.22. The firm has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

