Banco Santander S.A. Sells 138,121 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 138,121 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 88.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 196,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after buying an additional 92,002 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,227,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,981,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 42.2% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 15,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 6,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $563,814.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger G. Eaton sold 44,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $4,058,274.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,726 shares in the company, valued at $14,552,132.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,289 shares of company stock worth $6,401,458. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. UBS Group set a $99.00 price target on Yum! Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.81.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $91.86 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.88 and a twelve month high of $92.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, August 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Banco Santander S.A. Sells 138,121 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/banco-santander-s-a-sells-138121-shares-of-yum-brands-inc-yum.html.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.