Banco Santander S.A. Sells 4,420 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (AZN)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 12.3% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AstraZeneca plc has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $41.78. The firm has a market cap of $101.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.38. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca acquired 600,000 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.74.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

