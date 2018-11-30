Bank of America (BAC) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 1.09

Media headlines about Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Bank of America earned a news impact score of 1.09 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Bank of America’s analysis:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

Bank of America stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

