Bank of America Corp DE Has $173,000 Stake in Vedanta Ltd (VEDL)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,837 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 22.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,934,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,907,000 after acquiring an additional 543,900 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Vedanta during the second quarter valued at $282,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 6.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vedanta during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vedanta during the second quarter valued at $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Vedanta alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VEDL opened at $11.38 on Friday. Vedanta Ltd has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.909 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th.

VEDL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vedanta in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Vedanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

WARNING: “Bank of America Corp DE Has $173,000 Stake in Vedanta Ltd (VEDL)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/bank-of-america-corp-de-has-173000-stake-in-vedanta-ltd-vedl.html.

Vedanta Profile

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.