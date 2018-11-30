Bank of America Corp DE Has $193,000 Holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NBRV)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) by 4,353.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,159 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 232,196 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Prosight Management LP raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 421,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 178,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 274,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NBRV. Needham & Company LLC set a $18.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $2.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 7.35. Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $6.94.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

