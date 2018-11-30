Bank of America Increases Splunk (SPLK) Price Target to $143.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Bank of America’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.10% from the company’s current price.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Splunk from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Splunk to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Sunday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of SPLK stock traded up $6.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,062,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of -82.63 and a beta of 2.15. Splunk has a 12-month low of $76.89 and a 12-month high of $130.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $480.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.60 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 26.44% and a negative net margin of 20.55%. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark T. Carges sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $261,103.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,972.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,239,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,032 shares of company stock worth $8,640,864 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth $104,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth $110,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 472.3% during the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,013 shares of the software company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth $160,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.