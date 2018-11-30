Bank of America Reiterates Buy Rating for Veeva Systems (VEEV)

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $110.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on VEEV. Canaccord Genuity lowered Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $120.00 target price on Veeva Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.80.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

NYSE:VEEV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.89. 14,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,492. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $52.17 and a 52-week high of $109.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $57,453.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Matthew J. Wallach sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $1,088,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,929 shares of company stock worth $12,321,740. Insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,129,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,118,000 after acquiring an additional 565,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $839,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,291 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,022,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,162,000 after acquiring an additional 155,953 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,626,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,767,000 after acquiring an additional 352,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,666,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,287,000 after acquiring an additional 100,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.