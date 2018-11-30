Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 5,035 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (AAT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $23,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,654,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,797,000 after acquiring an additional 365,588 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 66,655.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 298,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,426,000 after acquiring an additional 297,951 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $7,733,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,762,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,502,000 after acquiring an additional 123,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 153,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 82,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAT shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. American Assets Trust, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $82.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.33 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 6.09%. Equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 8,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.42 per share, with a total value of $339,248.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $382,633.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 98,350 shares of company stock valued at $3,861,745. Company insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

